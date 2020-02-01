All safe in wake of kitchen fire

Among the many fire alarms over the past week, one was not a drill. Late Saturday night a small kitchen fire resulted in the evacuation of Rappahannock and prompted three fire trucks to respond to the emergency. Luckily, the fire was handled quickly before it could spread beyond the original room, and there were no injuries reported either.

Jim Hanchett, Chief Communications Officer for CNU, credits the quick response to the CNU Police Department and the Newport News Fire Department. “We are grateful that no one was injured,” Hanchett added.

Despite feelings of frustrations over the recent frequencies of fire alarms in the residence halls due to testing and drills, Saturday’s events validate the need for emergency preparedness. Under the Clery Act, CNU is required to conduct a certain number of fire drills within the residence halls each year. While there will hopefully be no more emergencies for the rest of the semester, students and families should be confident in the responses of available emergency services to keep them safe.

~Matthew Scherger, Editor-in-Chief~