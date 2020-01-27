This is the way of “The Mandalorian”

Uncover a new perspective within the Star Wars universe

A long time ago in a galaxy far away…

Disney’s acquisition of Star Wars has lead the franchise into new ground with some fans divided; however, with the rise of streaming services, the Disney Empire enters the market with their own platform, Disney+. It offers a range of shows and movies, from Marvel Movies to Natural Geographic documentaries. The main grab for Star Wars fans was its exclusive show, “Star Wars: The Mandalorian.” The divided fanbase rallied behind the show and its breakout meme lord, Baby Yoda, and they cannot wait for season two.

“Star Wars: The Mandalorian” is showruned by Jon Favreau, director of “Iron Man” and “Iron Man 2,” and it is written by Dave Filoni, director for the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and producer for “Star Wars Rebels.” The show’s first season is eight episodes, each being between 30 and 40 minutes long. The episodes are a story by episode bases with an overarching plot. Episodes one through three are the “beginning,” as each episode flows into the next. Episodes four through six are more or less filler with them expanding the Star Wars Universe and the Mandalorian character. Episodes seven through eight are similar to Episodes one through three, as each episode flows into the next.

Even if you have no experience with Star Wars media, this is a great series to jump into the Star Wars Universe with because of its simple story and likable characters. The show is a sci-fi western, and the score for each episode gives the feeling of wandering from place to place, watching your back for enemies.

The visual effects are stunning, and the costumes for the Mandalorian are one with the force (really good costume design)! The practical effects, like Baby Yoda, are similar to Netflix’s “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” in that the puppeteering is seamless and well done. In addition, when the credits roll, they show the stunning concept art for the episode. This show was a passion project given life, and it shows with how much care they took to make it.

This is the live-action Star Wars show that fans have been wanting for ages. Similar to “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” it has the charm from the original trilogy, telling its own story without using the main cast of characters in the other films. It can hold its own without needing the other films or shows.

Overall, this is a fantastic show and is worth a Disney+ subscription. Even if you have the empty feeling for Star Wars after watching “The Mandalorian,” don’t worry,

“Star Wars: the Clone Wars” Season seven will release on Disney+ on Feb. 17.

May the Force be with you.

This is the show you are looking for.

I have spoken.

~Felix Phommachanh, Staff Writer~



