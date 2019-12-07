Grammy award-winning singer shines in star-studded special

A jubilant production of all things festive, “The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show” is a must-see this holiday season. Premiering on Amazon Prime this past Saturday, anyone with an Amazon Prime account can sit down with a hot cup of cocoa, wrapped up in their favorite winter blanket and enjoy the 45 minutes of Christmas songs and cheesy storyline. Multiple guests appear on the show to help Kacey sing different songs including Leon Bridges, Camilla Cabello, James Corden, Lana Del Rey, Kendall Jenner, just to name a few. All of the songs can be enjoyed in streaming services like Apple Music. Whether you watch the whole show or just listen to the music, Kacey will surely spark some Christmas spirit to brighten your finals week.

The performance takes place in a doll-house looking set, with each room decorated with one vibrant pop of color. Kacey is trying to prepare for Christmas, but she has misplaced her tree topper given to her by her Nana. Through the help of celebrity friends and her band, Kacey experiences the true meaning of Christmas as the stress of preparing for the holiday is looms over her. The skit starts off with a comedic stab at “Let It Snow” with Kacey and Corden who are interrupted repeatedly from a blizzard snow blowing in. Like something out of SNL, Musgraves and Corden prepare the audience to experience a show that is full of gimmicks, corniness and awkward times, but is all the more funny because of it.

The music itself is quite the Christmas treat. Musgraves showcases her lovely unique tune in each song. Her show is full of classic Christmas songs, new and brilliant originals, upbeat bops and slow songs that can serenade someone through a cold winter night. While her renditions and covers of the classic carols are magical alone, it’s the original ones that really showcase what a beautiful lyricist Musgraves. This holiday special and all of the music that goes with it are enjoyable for all, and are as well a great way for anyone to get into the Christmas spirit and feel full of cheer this holiday season.

~Justine Walton, Staff Writer~



