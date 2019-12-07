Ten uplifting classical tunes

Since finals are just around the corner, we could all use a mood booster, whether it be in the form of a snack, friend or classical instrumentation.

1. La Rejouissance, Georg Friedrich Handel

2. Water Music, Georg Friedrich Handel

3. Symphony No 79, Franz Joseph Haydn

4. Brandenburg Concerto No 1 & No 5, Johannes Sebastian Bach

5. Piano Concerto No 25, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

6. Op 5 No 6, Evaristo Felice Dall’abaco

7. I finti nobili Overture, Michael Halász

8. Peer Gynt Suite No 1, Edvard Grieg

9. Second Overture in Solomon, Georg Friedrich Handel

10. Piano Concerto No 2 Movement 3, Ludwig van Beethoven

~Kristen Ziccarelli, Staff Writer~



