Ten uplifting classical tunes

Since finals are just around the corner, we could all use a mood booster, whether it be in the form of a snack, friend or classical instrumentation.
1. La Rejouissance, Georg Friedrich Handel
2. Water Music, Georg Friedrich Handel
3. Symphony No 79, Franz Joseph Haydn
4. Brandenburg Concerto No 1 & No 5, Johannes Sebastian Bach
5. Piano Concerto No 25, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
6. Op 5 No 6, Evaristo Felice Dall’abaco
7. I finti nobili Overture, Michael Halász
8. Peer Gynt Suite No 1, Edvard Grieg
9. Second Overture in Solomon, Georg Friedrich Handel
10. Piano Concerto No 2 Movement 3, Ludwig van Beethoven
~Kristen Ziccarelli, Staff Writer~