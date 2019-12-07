Holiday markets in Hampton Roads

Where to find unique local gifts before you head home for the holidays

In just a few short weeks, the holidays will be in full swing. With Black Friday already behind us, some of us may have already checked a few items off of our shopping list for our loved ones this season.

Luckily, Hampton Roads has a variety of different holiday markets in close proximity to CNU every year where you can finish up your shopping and find some unique items that you may not be able to find anywhere else. Local vendors and unique artisan gifts at each of these markets make it easy to find something for everyone on your list.

Here are just a few ideas to fill up your next few free days in Newport News before you go home to your family after finals week ends.

Phoebus Holiday Illumination — Phoebus, Va.

Friday, Dec. 6 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mellen Street

The 8th annual event in the historic Phoebus area of Hampton will feature a Christmas tree lighting, festive food and a selection of unique gifts from local vendors available for purchase. It’s sure to be a fun event for families and friend groups alike to enjoy.

Holiday Marketplace — Norfolk, Va.

Saturday, Dec. 7 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Town Point Park

Located at a park situated right on the water, Norfolk’s yearly Holiday Marketplace draws in all kinds of crowds from the different communities within Hampton Roads. A yule log bonfire and an opportunity for Christmas caroling are among some of the unique elements of this event. Local vendors will be selling all kinds of different gifts.

Yorktown Christmas Market on Main Street — Yorktown, Va.

Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street

Yorktown’s annual holiday event transforms the historic Main Street waterfront area into a winter wonderland with over 50 unique vendors. Live music, freshly roasted chestnuts and entertainment from the Fife and Drums of York Town make this market a true treat for Hampton Roads residents.

Williamsburg Second Sunday Art & Music Festival — Williamsburg, Va.

Sunday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Colonial Williamsburg’s Merchants Square

Williamsburg hosts Second Sunday events every month, but this one is a perfect blend of food and art. With over 75 artisans and vendors, unique dining opportunities, local art and live music, this event mixes all kinds of artistry together for a creative twist on the holiday season.

Colonial Heritage Xmas Craft Fair — Williamsburg, Va.

Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Colonial Heritage Clubhouse

The third annual Christmas market put on by the Home Owner’s Association of the Colonial Heritage neighborhood in Williamsburg is open to all interested attendees. Over 60 vendors will be present with handmade art, crafts and other gift items. A lunch buffet will also be available if you work up an appetite while shopping.

If you’re looking to finish up your Christmas shopping quickly, you could easily make a weekend out of visiting these local markets. You’ll also be doing a good deed by supporting small businesses and local artisans. No matter where you decide to travel in Hampton Roads to finish up your shopping, you’re sure to find something for everyone on your list at one or more of these unique markets around the community this holiday season.

~Anna Dorl, Lifestyle Editor~



