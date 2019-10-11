The top 5 homemade comfort foods

Eat some of these tried-and-true comfort foods to always feel right at home

This is the complete, definitive top five ranking of homemade comfort foods. Take this list and use it to devise all of your fall comfort meals. There is no better way to decide what to eat than reading this list.

The best thing about this list, you might ask? Google will tell you the details to make all these recipes in the comfort of your own home.

Bacon Grilled Cheese

Think about it: what is the best food to have while sitting on a couch in 70 degree weather? That’s right; it’s a grilled cheese with tomato soup.

Now, the grilled cheese is a sacred art of culinary precision. Melted cheese on bread doesn’t quite cut it. You have to carefully toast the bread on a hot skillet, press the cheese into the bread, apply pressure to the entire sandwich to acquire optimal cheesy perfection and then you have to make sure not to burn the bread or cheese.

Now tell me that description doesn’t get your mouth watering. Wack some bacon on there, and you have the ultimate comfort food.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheese is a mainstay in most of my favorite comfort foods, and this one is no different. You might read this and think “don’t you need to eat garlic bread with pasta or something?” Well, I’m here to tell you that you don’t. Listen, nothing beats sitting at the table and eating some cheesy garlic bread. All that cheese stringing off the bread is what I live for in a good comfort food dish.

All you need to make it is three simple ingredients: bread, cheese and garlic. Bing bang boom, there’s your dish ready to go. Put it in the oven to let it get crispy for 20 minutes, watch some TV while you wait and then eat away at this marvelous garlicy and crunchy concoction.

Baked Mac & Cheese

Now, let’s see here, what else do you want to eat in the cool fall weather that will hopefully come soon in Newport News? That’s right, you want some good mac & cheese, and I’m not talking the Kraft kind that comes in a box.

This mac & cheese has been through an entire college football career’s worth of grit and effort to be plated and served at your next dinner.

You’ll need to be fully prepared with a dish, pasta, bread crumbs, cheese, cheese sauce made of butter cheese and milk and an hour to wait while this perfection is crafted into the most delicious mac & cheese of all time.

Plan to eat way too much of this baked mac and then curl up into a ball on your couch and take a well-deserved nap for several hours.

Chicken Noodle Soup

Ah, finally a dish without cheese for all you non-dairy folk. The best thing about chicken noodle soup is that you can make it as simple or as complex as possible. For me, the money is on chicken, noodles, broth and that’s it. A simple dish for a simple man on a simple Friday night.

As the weather gets cooler outside, this dish doubles as the perfect medicine for the obnoxious fall colds that come with the season. Like I said, feel free to spice things up with some extra add-ins to the chicken noodle soup, but I’ll stick with the tested formula of chicken, noodle and soup.

Waffles

Last but certainly not least, we have waffles. Plain old boring waffles.

Even as I write this, I am thinking that “waffles aren’t that good, how are they making this top five?” I agree with my own thoughts there; they aren’t that good.

But listen, waking up on a cool fall day, leaves on the ground, pumpkins decorating the residence halls of Christopher Newport University, put on a waffle maker and make yourself a waffle with some maple syrup, and you try and tell me that it isn’t top five material. Especially if you add some cinnamon on top.

~Michael Innacelli, CNUTV Director & Sports Editor~



