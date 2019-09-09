The Green Captain

Where we have been, and where we hope to go

Just about nine months ago, I was given the chance to write for The Captain’s Log about environmental issues on campus, on a state and national scale and on a global scale as I saw appropriate.

This opportunity, for me personally, has been one of the most rewarding of my experience here at CNU so far; it has been an honor to consider myself a part of community conversations about issues of this nature.

The chance to share, start conversations, and invite dialogue on environmental issues in hopes of sparking growth and change has been an amazing experience, and I look so greatly forward to many more chances to do so here in The Captain’s Log.

However, if you keep up with environmental news, you know that it is not always the most uplifting, positive or inspiring section of the paper; rather, environmental news has a tendency to rather despondent and pessimistic.

The doom and gloom is almost a constant factor, but whether or not we like it, it’s necessary. Between a burning Amazon rainforest, dangerously hot summers across the globe, and a looming hurricane season that could leave us with even more damage than previous years, such recent news about environmental catastrophes proves that we have seen much happier days.

But hope is not lost; there is always a silver lining and there are many exciting environmental developments on the horizon.

Globally, activists are mobilizing and fighting for climate solutions across many landscapes; Greta Thunberg, the 16 year-old climate activist from Sweden who sailed to the United States emissions-free is a shining example of the hope that future generations can harness and utilize.

Nationally, research shows that public concern over the environment is at an all-time high since 2017, making it apparent that the sounding alarms of science and advocacy are being heard.

Even locally on campus, developments as seemingly-minor as reusable dining hall to-go boxes show major strides in community development towards holistic, sustainable practices. The moral of the story is that there is a lot still worth fighting for, and conversations locally, nationally and globally reflect that we are making strides toward a more ideal future

With that being said, I want to know: what conversations do we still need to have? What environmental issues do you think deserve more attention? What environmental topic needs addressing, and how can this column serve our community by creating that space?

Serious inquiries regarding topic ideas and possible collaborations are enthusiastically welcomed; please email james.duffy.17@cnu.edu.

~James Duffy, Staff Writer~



