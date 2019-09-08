No labor on Labor Day

Give me back my Labor Day

What a sham.

Why is all of the GREAT United States of America out of work and we are in class?

I am real life upset about not getting Labor Day off from class. Labor Day is supposed to be a celebration of the labor movement.

I just don’t want to be robbed of one of my only few days off for the year.

How are we supposed to celebrate the labor-based economic achievements of the U.S. if we are stuck in class all day?

The answer is we can’t and the University should be ashamed for not giving us this day off. I’m mad on behalf of everyone who has ever worked an honest day’s work and earned a hard day’s pay.

It is important to recognize things like hard work and socioeconomic improvements in the U.S. While I do believe this is all important, I don’t argue for having Labor Day off on that premise.

We should have Labor Day off from class because it is about taking time off.

You know, taking time off from our hard days work as students to watch television.

I want to appreciate them by sitting down and taking my free time off. That makes perfect sense right?

Take time off to ensure that we continue to appreciate those who work hard. Is one day too much to ask?

Why can’t we appreciate people by doing nothing all day? Does the school have an answer for me? I would love to hear it from Christopher Newport’s higher ups.

Please reach out to me and explain why I can’t celebrate with all of my friends and family who have worked hard. I want to grab some good food and barbecue one last time with them for the year.

In all seriousness, however, Labor Day is really a day for those hard workers, not me.

That doesn’t mean that I don’t want to participate in the day off though. It means a lot to me to sit down and take a deep breath knowing I don’t have class for the day.

And if nothing else, it’s a day for my professors to spend with their hard-working family as well.

I realize this might be selfish on my part, and that is because it is. That being said, I still back the movement for us to get Labor Day off from class. I want some free time to celebrate all those who work harder than I do.

That’s the true American way right there, and I approve of this message.

~Michael Innacelli, CNUTV Director & Sports Editor~



