World in Brief

Recaps of the top news stories that happened last week from across the globe

Netanyahu hopeful to win Israel election

With all votes nearly counted in a hotly contested race, Benjamin Netanyahu looks all but certain to secure a fifth term as the Prime Minister of Israel.

Due to Israel’s multi-party system, in order for a prime minister to “win the election” they must form a coalition in the country’s unicameral legislative body, the Knesset, which is composed of 120 seats.

Netanyahu’s Likud Party won 35 seats and looks to form a coalition of 65 seats with smaller right-wing and religious parties in order to be re-elected the Prime Minister.

Netanyahu’s challenger, Benny Gantz, conceded defeat on Wednesday, after his Blue and White Party won 35 seats and the other left-wing parties won 20, coming short of giving them a majority coalition.

If he forms a governing coalition, Netanyahu would become Israel’s longest serving Prime Minister since the country’s founding father, David Ben-Gurion.

Source: BBC News at https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-47876539

2. Clashes and power-struggle in Libya

The potential for an all-out civil war is looking more and more probable in Libya.

Following the ousting and death of dictator Col. Moammar Gadhafi by Libyan dissidents and a UN led coalition back in 2011, the country has been embroiled in a power struggle between militias, politicals factions and Islamist extremists.

According to a UN spokesperson, military force led by Khalifa Haftar, a former general in Gadhafi’s army, have been attacking the capital city of Tripoli, leaving 2,500 Libyans displaced from their homes.

The capital of Tripoli is under the control of UN-backed prime minister, Fayez al-Seraj, who is backed by militia groups in the capital and from the country’s west, while Haftar has the backing from the country’s east.

Source: CBC News at https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/libya-conflict-cbc-explains-1.5090873

3. US troops killed in Afghanistan

A suicide bombing at the hands of the Taliban left three US Marines dead and three others wounded.

US forces say that the roadside bombing occurred near the Bagram Airfield, which is located in the Parwan province and serves as the main US air facility in Afghanistan.

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack, saying the suicide bomber detonated his explosive laden vehicle near the Bagram base.

The Pentagon identified the three members killed as Christopher Slutman, Cpl. Robert A. Hendriks and Sgt. Benjamin Hines.

This brings the total number of troops killed in Afghanistan this year to seven, as the US attempts to find a way to end the 17 year long war, the longest in US history.

Source: The Associated Press at https://www.apnews.com/cafd7892699e41b8a2973fe204d13c77

4. Bees found living in women’s eye

A Taiwanese woman got a shock when doctors found that four sweat bees were found living in her eye.

The 28 year old, Ms. He, was weeding her relatives graves when a gust of wind blew what she thought was dirt into her eye.

He was tidying up the graves as part of a Chinese tradition known as Qing Ming.

A few hours later, He’s eye began to swell up and she said she felt extreme pain.

After visiting the emergency room, the doctor examining her eye said he saw small black legs and slowly began to pull the insects out.

Much to his surprise, all four insects were still alive as they were living off the tears in her eye.

The doctor also added He was lucky she didn’t rub her eye, as the bees could’ve released a venom that could’ve have caused her to go blind in that eye.

Source: BBC News at https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-47876130



5. New human species found in Philippines

Scientists in the Philippines claim they’ve discovered new evidence of a previously unknown species of human that resided in the Philippines approximately 50,000 years ago.

After analyzing a handful of fossilized bones and teeth, the team of archeologists stated they believed the species were “small-jawed with dainty teeth, able to walk upright but with feet still shaped to climb, these island creatures were a mix-and-match patchwork of primitive and advanced features in a unique variation of the human form”.

The fossils were discovered in a limestone cavern known as Callao Cave.

The researchers who discovered the fossils have named the new species Homo luzonensis, after the island on which it was discovered.

Source: Wall Street Journal at https://www.wsj.com/articles/evidence-of-new-human-species-found-in-philippines-11554915601

~Information compiled and written by Shawn Fleetwood, Staff Writer~








