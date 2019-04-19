Softball splits series with York (Pa.)

Softball improves to 24-4 after matchup with York (Pa.) heading into the final week of the season

The third-ranked CNU softball team was challenged in a conference doubleheader against York College (Pa.). Both games were extremely close and were won off the home run efforts of each team.

The first game looked gloomy for the York College Spartans, as they quickly fell behind 7-0 in the bottom of the first inning. #11 Maddie Hool started the game with a home run, which was just the first of four during the afternoon for the Captains.

Capitalizing off stolen bases and a pair of hit batters, the Captains grew their lead steadily.

Not done yet, the Spartans of York College (Pa.) quickly retaliated, with #21 Mia Ruffalo answering with a homer of her own. This rattled the CNU defense, who allowed five more runs off several CNU errors and some well-placed hits from York batters.

Freshman #27 Kaitlyn Hasty swung the momentum back in CNU’s favor with a two-run home run of her own in the bottom of the second inning. #2 Sarah Procter came home off a single from #19 Caroline Helmer to end the inning with a score of 10-6.

The rest of the game featured a pitcher’s battle between #9 Trish Webb and #19 Ginger Lewis, with neither pitcher willing to give up any more runs in the contest.

The final score of the game would be in the seventh inning off the bat of #66 Taylor Lindsay, who scored another home run, bringing the total on the day to two for each team.

Webb earned her sixth win, giving up only two earned runs in seven innings while throwing seven strikeouts in total.

The second game of the afternoon would be a much slower battle, featuring the two tough pitchers in #32 Emily Weatherholtz and Lewis.

Once again CNU would take an early lead in the bottom of the second inning, off another homer from Hasty, her twelfth home run of the season and second of the afternoon.

#33 Natalie Decena evened the score in the top of the third inning with a home run of her own. Not to be outdone by Hasty, Lindsay tacked on another home run to her name in the top of the fourth inning, also her second of the afternoon.

Good pitching and an airtight defense from both teams ensured these were the only scores in the game; nothing hit in front of the fence resulted in any scores. This would be Weatherholtz’ first loss of the season, dropping her record to 7-1 on the season.

Lewis, who pitched 11 and 2/3 innings throughout the two games, was able to pick up a win and improves to 10-4 on the season.

The Captain’s will look to finish their season strong with double headers against Penn State Harrisburg and at Salisbury and Mary Washington.

~Matthew Scherger, BreakingCNU Editor~




