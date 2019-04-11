The freeze is now a guarantee

BOV unanimously passes President Trible’s tuition freeze for all incoming and current students for 2019-2020 academic year

On Friday, April 5, the Executive Committee of the Board of Visitors held a special meeting.

During this special meeting, Christopher Newport University President Paul Trible recommended a tuition freeze for the incoming freshmen class of 2019 as well as all returning students for the 2019-2020 academic year.

The Executive Committee of the Board of Visitors then voted to take final action on the proposal.

The tuition freeze was unanimously passed.

The approval of this proposal means tuition for all incoming and continuing CNU students will remain frozen at the 2018-2019 academic year price, although the comprehensive fee may still go up as previously planned.

Trible’s recommendation was sparked in part by the General Assembly’s adoption and the support of Gov. Ralph Northam of a state budget that includes more funding for CNU and other universities of higher education.

The tuition freeze extends to both in-state and out-of-state students.

“Today we have a much better, happier message to give to our students, and its due to the generous support of the General Assembly and the Governor,” University Rector Robert Hatten said.

“This is something we have not been able to do for nearly two decades. We thank the General Assembly and Governor Northam for their support for higher education.”

The Captains Commitment was adopted earlier this school year during a BOV meeting on Nov. 16, which took place before the General Assembly created the newly adopted state budget.

The Captains Commitment is a pledge that provides families certainty about tuition and comprehensive fees throughout all four years a student is on campus.

While there is a tuition increase in the Captains Commitment that differs per class year, students will not see a tuition raise as long as they remain on track to graduate within four years.

“Last November the Board adopted The Captains Commitment before the General Assembly took action on the state budget,” Hatten said.

“That gave the families of our students certainty about tuition and comprehensive fees they would have over their four years here at CNU. The Captains Commitment is going to continue to guarantee tuition and fees for all four years, but the first year will now cost less.”

The mentality behind its adoption was the commitment would allow students and their families to create strategies to finance their college education without worrying about tuition costs rising.

One of the reasons the Board of Visitors held a special meeting in order to pass or reject the tuition freeze was so incoming freshmen deciding where they will attend school in the fall will know precisely how much it will cost to attend CNU for all four years.

Since the increase in state support only covers a year, the freeze can only continue for one year.

However, should state support continue at the current level of increases, the Board of Visitors may consider extending the freeze in future years.

“I hope it will encourage the General Assembly to continue to provide funding sufficient to us to curtail tuition increases,” President Paul Trible said.

“We hope we can send a special message to our friends in Richmond, one of profound appreciation for their leadership and new funding; the hope they will continue to do this in future years.”

The Captains Commitment and new tuition freeze for the next academic year will save incoming freshmen and their families over $1,300.

For previous coverage on the tuition freeze before it was approved, The Captain’s Log provided additional coverage in issue 22 in an article entitled “Freeze Frame: President Trible to propose a tuition freeze for all incoming and current students in special BOV meeting.”

For more specific information on the Captains Commitment and what it entails, The Captain’s Log provided more extensive coverage last semester in issue 10 in an article entitled “‘Student’s first:’ BOV tackles Guaranteed Tuition, mental health in latest meeting.”

~Emma Dixon, News Editor~



