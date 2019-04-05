Top ten competition overcomes the Captains

Women’s Lacrosse falls in their first conference matchup of the season against York College (Pa.)

On Saturday the women’s lacrosse team opened conference action when they took on York College (PA.).

Coming into this game, the Captains were on a two game hot streak while outscoring opponents 31 to 16. However, continuing that streak would be no easy task with the eighth ranked Spartans as their opposition. #35 Kaitlyn Ready, who picked up 10 more saves, brought her career total to 469, just three shy of tying the all-time save record set back in 2010.

#6 Julia Golden was able to earn her fifth career hat trick and third on the season. A strong defensive effort by #21 Sam Wettengel caused fiveturnovers, matching her career high for single game and etching her name in the history books as only the second player to force five or more turnovers twice in a single season.

The Spartans quickly got out to a hot start, scoring two goals in less than four minutes.

It would take nearly another four minutes for the Captains to respond, which they did by evening the score back up at two a piece thanks to #4 Zoe Dyer, assisted by #15 Cat Leighty with a clever behind the back pass, and one of the team captains in Golden.

After that response, the Spartans shifted into a higher gear and went on a tear, scoring six unanswered goals giving them the lead once again, from which they would not look back.

Strong defense and unrelenting attacks propelled the Spartans forward but a “never say die” attitude from the Captains led to a free position goal from Golden for her second on the day to bring the game back within five goals. York (Pa.), less than a minute later, being led by a two time first team All-American on defense, would quickly score once more. Undeterred, #23 Sarah Culver was able to respond back with her first goal on the day bringing the score to 9-4.

The Spartans would then tack five more on the board before the first half came to a close.

The second half started with more of the same as York (Pa.) kept the goals flowing, slipping four more past Ready in goal for the Captains.

With about 15 minutes left in the contest, something clicked for the Captains as they began moving forward after Wettengel was able to pick up a ground ball in her own defensive zone.

She was able to pass it forward to #16 Anna Bowers who would then find Golden to complete her hat trick.

More goals followed from the Captains as another team captain Gracie Sanders was able to fight past a heavy hit and sneak one past the York (Pa.) goalkeeper followed up by Wettengel less than 30 seconds later as she added another goal to her tally off the feed from #32 Katie Orrison.

A foul inside the eight meter arc game the Spartans an opportunity they couldn’t and wouldn’t pass up on, scoring their nineteenth goal on the day in the process.

The Captains responded with their final goal as Culver notched her second on the day after another strong defensive effort from Wettengel helped the captains regain possession.

Ready would pick up another save on the following two shots from the Spartans who would score their last goal with just over a minute to play.

The Captains would fall with a final score of 21-8 bringing their overall record to 6-6 and 0-1 in conference play.

York (Pa.) came away with another victory giving them an overall record of 6-4 and are currently undefeated in conference matches at 1-0.

The Captains then took on the knights of Southern Virginia University on Tuesday and they will follow the trip to Southern Viriginia University up with a trip to Fredericksburg to face the third ranked University of Mary Washington before coming back home to host fourth ranked Salisbury the following Wednesday.

~Austin Urch, Staff Writer~



