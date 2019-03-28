No. 2 Christopher Newport Baseball Crushes St. Mary’s (Md.)

CNU baseball defeats St. Mary’s College of Maryland in a three game set in CAC action

Number two in the nation CNU baseball keeps rolling along to big victories this year.

After breaking records last weekend they are back at it again taking down St. Mary’s College of Maryland 18-1, 19-2 and 13-0 on the weekend.

The performance this weekend moves the Captains to 17-2 and 6-0 in the CAC.

The Captains were led by some solid performances by several Captains at the plate and on the mound.

In the first game a combo of #3 Ryan Grubbs and #7 Trey Hicks led the line at the plate while #16 Josh Husby was a force on the mound.

Grubbs had five hits in six at bats while driving in three runs and scoring three of his own as he had the Seahawks number all game long.

This was compounded with the game Hicks had at the plate. Three hits to his name along with three runs batted in and he crossed the plate himself twice, one of which coming off a home run.

The performance of the game goes to Husby though as through eight innings of work he only gave up three hits on the back of six strikeouts and no walks while he hit one batter.

In game one the Seahawks starter, #10 Jackson Edelman, could only last three innings as he gave up seven hits and 10 runs.

Game two went equally well for the Captains offense as they exploded to another dominating victory.

This time the stars of the show for the Captains were #1 Conner Clark and #27 Nicholas Baham at the plate and #32 Teddy Herbert on the mound.

Clark had a solid contact day at the plate as while he didn’t drive in any runs he did manage to score four times from his three hits on the day.

On the power side Baham managed to knock four runs in off two hits and a home run to his name.

Herbert earned his fourth win of the season for the Captains as he pitched eight innings of one run baseball and only gave up six hits with one strikeout.

Once again the Seahawks pitching was overmatched early on as the starter, #47 Drew Sturgess, was once again out within three innings.

Sturgess gave up eight hits and seven runs in his three innings of work while striking out a respectable three batters.

The Captains were not done thrashing the Seahawks as they went into game three looking to complete the series sweep.

CNU managed to score only 13 runs in the final game against St. Mary’s (Md.), but this time they held them at the plate and earned the shut out.

#10 Nick DiNapoli had a very solid day at the plate with three hits and four runs along with a solo home run.

Not to be outdone by his left sided infield partner, #12 Seth Woodard also had a home run while driving in three on one hit on the day.

The real performance came from the starting pitcher for the Captains, #19 Nathan Clements.

Clements earned his first win on the season as he showed up in a big way against the Seahawks.

Only managing to last for six innings, Clements pitched less then his counterparts from the weekend, but he struck out an impressive 10 in his six innings of work.

Combining this with the fact that Clements gave up no runs and no walks on the day and you get one of the best performances a pitcher can have, and a well deserved first win on the season.

#50 Connor Manion, the starter for the Seahawks of St. Mary’s (Md.), only pitched a single inning giving up one hit, a homerun to DiNapoli, earning him the loss.

Overall the Captain’s had a very good weekend and showed they deserve their ranking of second in the nation just behind Trinity (Texas) in the rankings, who recently dropped two of three to eight in the nation Texas Lutheran.

The Captains will be back in play Friday, March 30, against CAC opponents University of Mary Washington.

The Eagles of Mary Washington come in with a record of 5-9 and 1-4 in the conference.

For coverage of all things CNU sports go to CNUSports.com.

~Michael Innacelli, Sports Editor & Managing CNUTV Editor~



