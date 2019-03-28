A Case for CNU E-sport Support

With the successful play from CNU Overwatch, CNU should consider supporting its E-sport teams

Two weeks, and two wins.

That’s all that was needed for the CNU Overwatch team to secure a spot in the Elite 8 of the Tespa Collegiate Overwatch Championship and get flown out to Houston for a live broadcast.

Unfortunately, even though CNU ended the regular season ranked 11th in the nation, and seeded 10th in the playoffs, it took 30 minutes for us to lose against a better team.

While all games played were close and could have gone either way, CNU ended up losing to a team that was ranked higher, played better, and had more support from their college when it came to preparation and playing.

It sucks that we lost. We spent every Sunday night talking, playing and oftentimes winning as a result.

While feeling like we got robbed of our chances to represent CNU on a national stage, this article isn’t to complain about anything.

CNU’s Overwatch team managed to scrounge up a playable roster made up of new freshman and a core group of nationally ranked players and beat some of the best teams in the nation.

Getting kicked out of the tournament by a better team just exemplified how much of an underdog team CNU was.

With no support and no real incentive to play and get better together from our college, CNU Overwatch had more of a lackadaisical approach to playing games.

Get online every Sunday at 7 p.m. and play together.

Either to win or to lose, and in our case, we often won.

We all dreamed of getting scholarship money as a result, but the real glory was being able to walk around on campus knowing that we put all of our skill into representing CNU the best we could on a stage that not many people get to be on.

This is an open letter to let the administration know that CNU has the talent to go to nationals and even take the championship in a video game tournament.

But without funding and the same rights afforded to more traditional athletes, CNU’s Overwatch team faltered, crashed and burned right before the grand landing.

To everybody on the team, good work. We grinded against the best teams in the nation, and out of 500 teams, we showed that we’re serious contenders when they queue up against us.

Regardless of the issues we all had with one another and the tilting we all experienced after losing a couple rounds, we got closer than some people ever get with their friends. We all trusted one another to protect each other and to play together, that’s a bond that won’t go away the rest of our lives.

To everybody else, the stigmas that we “aren’t real athletes” and “are just playing games” is turning down a chance for CNU to demonstrate that it really is a place for students of all kinds to demonstrate their skills on a greater stage than in their dorm room.

If CNU helps in any way, shape or form, you can expect to see CNU Overwatch represented nationally next year, as we will be looking to go all the way.

~Tony Sabia, Staff Writer~



