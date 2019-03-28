$65,868.86 raised for research

CNU’s Relay for Life exceed fundraising goal after event on March 22-23

March 22 was a triumphant night for CNU’s Colleges Against Cancer, as they began their annual Relay for Life already ahead of their Volunteer Goal of $60,000.

A little over twelve hours later the results came in: they had raised $5,000 more than their goal and over $11,000 more than they raised last year.

Eight Relay teams raised over $2,500 each, with the Colleges Against Cancer team leading the way with $9,204.

Alpha Sigma Alpha, Delta Gamma, Zeta Tau Alpha and Sigma Phi Epsilon rounded out the top five teams, each with over $4,000 raised towards cancer research.

Equally as impressive, six individuals raised over $1,000 dollars on their own.

In total, more than 900 people raised money throughout the event, an indication for the impact that cancer has had on the CNU community and their dedication to find a cure.



With a theme of “Up, Up, and Relay,” this year has been about achieving more to combat cancer.

Multiple inflatables, food incentives and other fun activities hosted by the Relay teams were just some of the ways organizers of the event drew in as many people as possible into the Freeman Center Field House.

“Relay for Life is really the celebration of bringing all our efforts together and celebrating our loved ones,” Shannon McWilliams, the president of Colleges Against Cancer, said.

It was not all fun and games for the entire night, however.

The annual Luminaria ceremony had three speakers this year.

Each speaker shared their personal stories and reasons for why they relay, and invited the audience to share a moment of reflection and silence to remember those fighting against cancer.

Although a large number of walkers only stayed until the end of the Luminaria Ceremony, there was still a significant crowd of dedicated individuals who stuck out the whole twelve hours, participating in wing eating contests, cake walks and karaoke.

McWilliams appreciates every single person who stayed at the event through the whole night.

“Walking all night is hard, but not as hard as the cancer battle,” McWilliams said.

Overall, it was another successful year for Relay for Life and for CNU’s Colleges Against Cancer. Next year they want to continue to increase their participation from non-Greek organizations on campus.

For McWilliams, one of the most rewarding aspects of being the president of Colleges Against Cancer is being a member of the club itself.

“We are a small organization, but we are all rooted through the same cause,” McWilliams said. “It has been a pleasure to see all of our members grow in their positions and grow the event to where we were able to reach our goal before Relay even started.”

If their upward trend from the past few years continues, we could very well see a day where their goal is accomplished: to find a cure and eliminate cancer from the world.

~Matthew Scherger, BreakingCNU Editor~



