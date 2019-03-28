500 aftercare kits packed

The CNU community came out to support Fear 2 Freedom in their annual Hour 2 Empower event

I pledge to help end sexual assault on my campus. I will stand firm to protect my fellow classmates on and off campus. I pledge to be the change

Voices of hundreds of students echoed this pledge in the DSU Ballroom on March 18. Participating in the annual Hour 2 Empower event the community came out to support survivors of sexual violence.

The annual event asks students to help pack aftercare kits for survivors of sexual violence.

The kits include sweatpants, sweatshirts and underwear in sizes from children to XXXL, toiletries, notebooks or coloring activity pages, a special bear and a personalized note from

These kits are an important step in the recovery process. They give survivors an opportunity to start their recovery process when they need it.

“Studies show that when a victim of sexual violence experience some expression of hope, love, support early after the event, the possibilities they will recover will be greatly increased,” said President Paul Trible.

The night also acts to promote awareness of sexual violence.

“We’re here tonight to underscore how important it is to keep each other safe and secure. We’re here tonight to offer hope encouragement and love,” Trible said.

First Lady and founder of Fear 2 Freedom Rosemary Trible highlighted the personal importance of the event, as well, recounting her experience of sexual assault and her recovery process.

“December 21, 1975 was the worst night of my life. It changed my life forever. But I can truly say to you that what was meant for evil was used for good.”

After Paul and Rosemary Trible spoke, the audience was led in a pledge to end sexual assault. They then packed the kits, before packing them in an ambulance to be donated to Riverside, Latisha’s House, Avalon Center and Children’s National Health System.

To date Fear 2 Freedom has provided over 20,000 after care kits to survivors of sexual violence, domestic abuse and sex trafficking.

Those interested in finding out more information or how they can volunteer their time can visit their website fear2freedom.org.

~Morgan Barclay, Editor-in-chief~



