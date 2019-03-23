World in Brief

Recaps of the top news stories that happened last week from across the globe

U.S. withdraws all Diplomatic staff from Venezuela

According to the US State Department, the United States decided to withdraw all diplomatic staff from their embassy in Caracas, Venezuela late Monday night.

This decision was explained by Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, in a tweet where he cited the “deteriorating situation” in Venezuela and said that having staff in Caracas had “become a constraint to US policy.”

The move comes after extensive power outages and widespread protests across the country due to the growing humanitarian crisis under the country’s socialist president, Nicolás Maduro.

Relations between the US and Venezuela have become more tense in the last few months, following President Trump’s decision to back opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, after Guaidó declared himself interim leader back in Jan.

Source: BBC News at https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-47535921

2. Ethiopian Airlines’ plane crashes, leaving 157 dead

On March 10, an Ethiopians Airlines jet crashed, leaving all 149 passengers and 8 crew members dead.

The crash occurred six minutes after take off from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where it was set to land in Nairobi, Kenya

The model of plane in use, a Boeing 737 Max 8, has been the second reported crash of its kind in the past 5 months, prompting countries such as the US, Canada, UK, EU, Singapore, Ethiopia, China, India, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Ireland to suspend all flights using the 737 Max until the plane models are inspected.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown and is under investigation.

Source: BBC News at https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-47536502 and https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-47513508

3. Parliament rejects Brexit deal from Prime Minister

On March 12, the UK parliament rejected a Brexit deal from Prime Minister Theresa May, in a 149-392 vote.

A previous Brexit deal was voted on back in January, and also suffered defeat in the UK parliament.

Following a 2016 referendum, the UK decided to leave the European Union (EU).

The original date for departure from the EU was set for March 29.

However, with the defeat of the Brexit deal in parliament, it is becoming likely that the UK will delay Brexit to a later date, as there is no current agreement in place.

Source: CNBC at https://www.cnbc.com/2019/03/12/theresa-may-brexit-deal-suffers-second-defeat-in-uk-parliament.html

4. Call for investigation into Chinese Muslim Detention Camps

On March 12, a U.S. envoy on religion called for an investigation into the detentions of Muslims in the country and called for those in custody to be released, calling it a “horrific situation.”

China’s internment camps have come under strict scrutiny from the US and the international community, following the creation of the camps over the past 2 years.

China’s communist controlled government at first denied the existence of the camps, but have since back-tracked, now calling them “vocational training facilities” to prevent the spread of radical terrorism among the Muslim populations in the country.

China is listed by the U.S. as one of the world’s worst violators of religious freedoms.

Source: ABC News at https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/us-envoy-calls-chinas-muslim-camps-horrific-probe-61622096

5. Australian Cardinal convicted on sex abuse charges

A senior member of the Catholic Church, convicted of child sex abuse, was sentenced to prison in Australia on March 13.

Cardinal George Pell was convicted back in Dec. 2018 for orally raping a 13 year-old choir boy and “indecently dealing with the boy and the boy’s 13 year-old friend in the 1990’s,” during his time as an archbishop in Melbourne.

The case was heard by Chief Judge Peter Kidd, who sentenced Pell to six years in prison.

Pell has denied the charges and his lawyers plan to appeal the charges.

Pell’s conviction follows a series of sexual abuse allegations and sentencing in the Catholic Church over the past few years.

Source: Wall Street Journal at https://www.wsj.com/articles/cardinal-george-pell-sentenced-to-six-years-in-prison-for-sexually-assaulting-choirboys-11552439553 and Fox News at https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.foxnews.com/world/sex-abuse-convictions-of-australia-cardinal-prove-polarizing.amp











