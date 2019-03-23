Who wants to be a millionaire? Fogarty.

CNU’s Dr. Fogarty competes on famous gameshow “Who Wants to be a Millionaire”

Dr. Neville Fogarty went from math to “Millionaire” this past week when he was featured on the trivia show “Who Wants to be a Millionaire.”

A math professor at CNU, Fogarty is also known to some as a trivia and crossword master who is no stranger to game shows.

Fogarty has previously appeared on kid’s “Jeopardy,” where his reign ended on the final question. When he was nineteen, his stint on “Merv Griffin’s Crosswords” proved more successful.

But getting on to “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” is more than just showing up at their studio.

The process for Fogarty started over the summer with a series of Skype interviews that lasted for around an hour.

The “Millionaire” team asked him sample questions, looking not only for his ability to answer the questions correctly, but also his personality and fit for the show.

Fogarty passed this stage and was invited to Las Vegas for a taping of the show.

Once he got to Vegas, he showed up at the sight of the show at 8 a.m. with his plus one, who he had met at a crossword puzzle tournament and had played Millionaire before. More on him later. He was then joined there by the other people who would be shooting that day.

Although, “Millionaire” seems like it happens year-round, every episode is actually shot during a two month period, meaning filming multiple contestants a day.

Fogarty was then led to legal where he learned the ins-and-outs of being on air. Did you know that you can’t sing on “Millionaire” because of copyright issues?

Finally, he went through a practice round, went over possible question types and took publicity photos.

After that he was sequestered in the green room until it was time for him to go up.

Fogarty had a clear goal in mind. His goal was to hit the $5000 mark, and after that point, simply to have a good time. Five thousand dollars would cover his expenses with a considerable sum left over.

But knowing Fogarty and his interest in game theory, he did, however, have a strategy to use is lifelines.

He would use the audience lifeline for questions on recent pop culture or sports questions. His plus one lifeline would be for certain types of history questions, such as anything about presidents. Finally, Fogarty would use the double elimination for any question he was left completely stumped, because the producers tend to keep the most likely distractor.

The taping of the show finally happens and Fogarty gets all the way to the tenth question, with all three lifelines in tact. One more question and he locks in $50,000.

The question—what kind of doctor Sir Arthur Conan Doyle was before he wrote the Sherlock Holmes series. His options were A. Dentistry, B. Pediatrician, C. Ophthalmologist, D. General Practitioner.

It was not a pop culture or sports question, so no audience lifeline, especially this late in the game. It was not a question he felt his plus one would know (Dr. Fogarty checked later, it definitely was not). At this point Dr. Fogarty had it down to options A or C, and was leaning towards A.

This left him with three options. He could walk away with $30,000 dollars. He could eliminate two of the answers, or he could go with his gut. If he walked away he could have missed the fun, if he eliminated two of the answers, that still left two other answers. There was only one option. Go with his gut of A. The answer was C.

Even with the wrong answer, though, Fogarty did what he achieved to do. He walked away with $5,000 and the ability to say he played the game with no regrets.

His episode originally aired on Jan. 11. This article was previously held pending approval from ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.’

~Liam Rowell, Business Director~



