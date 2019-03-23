New Captain’s Park doubleheader scoring record

CNU Baseball posts a new Captain’s Park record of 54 total runs in one doubleheader series against Frostburg State

With CNU starting CAC conference play this past weekend, the Captains managed to post 50 runs during a 3-0 sweep of Frostburg State University.

This came off the back of a record breaking doubleheader on March 16. The record in question was the single day scoring record for Captain’s Park at CNU.

A total of 54 runs came across the plate in the span of the doubleheader between the fourth in the nation Captains and the previously undefeated Bobcats.

Along with the total runs scored in a doubleheader record broken at Captain’s Park, the Captains also set a new program record for runs scored in back to back games.

This was compounded by a power loaded offensive day for the Captains as in the first game of the doubleheader five different players for CNU hit home runs.

The offensive onslaught in the first game wasn’t contained to just home runs however, as the Captains also managed to put together eight extra base hits not including the home runs throughout the first game.

Individual standout performers from the first game include #27 Nick Baham and #5 Joseph Cutchins. Baham managed to put together a game one performance of four hits in six at bats, scoring two runs while driving in four with one home run to his name.

Cutchins had a similarly impressive day at the plate in game one. He went three for three with one run and six runs batted, and Cutchins also had himself a home run in the game.

The numbers put up by these two players, as well as their teammates, led to a final scoreline of 26-12 in favor of CNU.

With such a heavy offensive showing in the first game, one could almost forgive the Captains for having a slightly less productive game two at the plate. Unfortunately for the Bobcats, no one told the Captains this.

Game two ended on a slightly more tame 10-6 scoreline compared to that of the first game, but the Captains didn’t exactly take their foot off the gas pedal in game two.

While the power surge slowed down in game two with the Captains only having seven extra base hits, none of which left the park, but the hits still came in for CNU.

Left fielder #1 Conner Clark had three hits in his five at bats from game two while also scoring twice and batting in three other runs in the game. Clark in his three hits also managed to have two doubles in the process.

Clark wasn’t alone in his offensive performance as #18 Eric O’Brien had the exact same stat line as Clark with three of five hits, two runs, and three runs batted in with two doubles.

The two performances together put the new record on Captain’s Park and will go down in the history books as one of the biggest offensive performances Captain’s Park will ever see.

Even after all the impressive offense the Captains throughout over the doubleheader they still had to come back out the next day and win another game against the Bobcats.

The offense came out once again in full force managing to take the game 14-6 on the back of a few more impressive stat lines at the plate.

Once again Baham put up solid numbers on the offensive side of the game with three hits, one of which was a home run, in five at bats with three runs and four runs driven in to his name in game three.

Not to be outdone, #12 Seth Woodard went three for three in game three. Woodard and two doubles and scored twice as well while driving in three runs.

The Captains’ impressive performance on the weekend improved their record to 13-2 and 3-0 in the conference as they look to continue dominating the CAC.

Back in action yesterday the Captains took on Stevens Institute of Technology. You can check stat lines and scores for that game on CNUSports.com.

The Captains will take on Tufts University Thursday, March 21 at 3:30 p.m. before facing their next CAC opponent in St. Mary’s College (Md.) on Saturday, March 23.

~Michael Innacelli, Sports Editor & Managing CNUTV Editor~



