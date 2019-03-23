Lacrosse earn overtime win

CNU Men’s Lacrosse wins the longest game in program history

Fourteenth ranked Men’s Lacrosse completed the longest game in program history on Wednesday, March 13 when they defeated Washington College (Md.) in triple overtime by a score of 11-10.

The game started off fairly evenly as the Captains and the Shoremen played out a even first quarter with the score being level 3-3.

Coming out strong in the second quarter the Captains took a 5-3 lead into the half.

After the half it was all Captains to start things off before the Shoremen started climbing back into the game with the third quarter ending 10-7 in favor of CNU.

In the fourth quarter the Shoremen completed the comeback they started in the third quarter by scoring three unanswered goals to tie the game at 10-10.

Heartbreak came for the Captains and head coach Mikey Thompson’s coaching staff as the Captain’s had appeared to score a last gasp winner, but it was disallowed as the Captains’ had called a timeout seconds before the shot was taken.

The game remained 10-10 by full time forcing an overtime showdown between the two programs.

Overtime started with some back and forth defensive play from both sides in the first period. The first four minute period of overtime had passed before any strong opportunities arose for either side.

The Shoremen started the second overtime period in a man up situation, but some solid team defense kept the Captains in the game as they faced the Shoremen’s attackers looking to close out the game.

The third period of overtime was much like the first with a lot of back and forth play from the two teams battling it out.

With around a minute left in the third overtime period the Captains had given up the ball and it looked as though the Shoremen would have a fast break opportunity.

This was not the case however, as #16 Phoenix Hines put an opposing midfielder on the floor forcing a turnover and giving the Captains the ball again.

The Captains then played several passes until the ball ended up with #6 Dylan Rice as he took control of the ball on the left side of the crease and fired home to put an end to the longest game in program history.

CNU improved to 6-2 after the game against Washington College (Md.) and their away contest against the Catholic University of America over the weekend where they won 14-6.

Their next game was played against Virginia Wesleyan University last night. For a detailed report of that game, go to CNUSports.com

The Men’s Lacrosse team will be back in action Thursday, March 21 when they take on the 12th in the nation Stevens Institute of Technology at Captain’s Field.

Come out and support your Captains team for this top 20 matchup at the Captain’s Soccer field at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

~Michael Innacelli, Sports Editor & Managing CNUTV Editor~



