Ghosts and Strings

Dr. J. Lynn Thompson’s ‘Ghosts of Brandenburg’ chamber concert to perform in the Pope Chapel

~Kristen Ziccarelli, A&E Editor~

This Wednesday, string and harpsichord players of the CNU Orchestra will perform the “Ghosts of Brandenburg” concert in the Pope Chapel. Part of the Chamber Music series, the event will feature three Baroque works performed in about thirty minutes.

Arranged by Richard Meyer, their main piece will be a concerto fusing elements of Bach’s six Brandenburg Concertos, as well as contemporary tones that can contribute to a ‘ghostly feel.’ The arrangement features seven sections, including an introduction and finale with unifying transitional material mostly from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3.

The smaller ensemble performances in the Pope Chapel for the Spring semester complement the Fall Library Rotunda chamber music series. Wednesday’s concert will feature roughly twenty-five orchestra members and harpist Danielle Caldwell.

For almost a year, conductor Dr. J. Lynn Thompson has planned the concert, which includes finding a program, selecting musicians and practicing their repertoire. After last year’s planned Baroque performance was cancelled, Thompson wanted to try it again.

“This title caught my eye, and I thought, ‘what in the world,’” Thompson said. “I listened to it and read a little bit and thought ‘that would be kind of fun to do.’”

Although the Brandenburg Concertos date to 1721, Meyer is a contemporary composer whose arrangements feature modern aspects fusing with the traditional.

The concert will also be an opportunity for one of the winners of last year’s concerto competition. A panel of judges chose Caldwell and one other winner for their outstanding music talent and musicianship.

Thompson described the event as a “great opportunity to hear Baroque music,” especially if one is unfamiliar with the genre.

“It might be the perfect introduction for someone (because) they’re not stuck at a long concert,” Thompson. “Its short, and it’s a classical music event so there’s that.”

