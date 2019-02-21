‘One Note Stand’ wins Grand Prize

University Sound’s annual 2019 ‘Sing your Heart out Competition’ held Saturday announced the UMW-based group ‘One Note Stand’ as Grand Prize winners

~Kristen Ziccarelli, A&E Editor~

With the single note of a harmonica, the audience became silent, waiting for the songs of their favorite a capella group to perform.

Saturday afternoon’s “Sing your Heart out” competition hosted by CNU University Sounds featured performances from five Virginia-based a capella groups.

A team of three judges pronounced University of Mary Washington-based group, “One Note Stand,” as the grand prize winners after each group performed two-three songs for a nearly full Gaines Theater. “One Note Stand” performed their own renditions of Kanye West’s “Violent Crimes,” Alice Merton’s “I’ve Got No Roots” and Tom Walker’s “Leave a Light On.” They received $350 and a small trophy.

Announcers also asked audience members to vote for their ‘fan favorite,’ on social media, an award that was taken by ‘Ramifications’ based in Virginia Commonwealth University’s undergraduate campus.

Decorated with heart-shaped balloons and streamed with red and pink confetti, each group sang under a dimly light stage littered with several microphones. Featured artists ranged from Lorde to Ed Sheeran and Michael Jackson.

All of the groups were co-ed, including University Sounds, which performed two songs while the judges deliberated at the end of the performances.

Some songs throughout the afternoon prompted audience engagement, such as UMW’s “Symfonics” performance of Imagine Dragon’s ‘Natural,’ as groups in the audience stood up and danced.

