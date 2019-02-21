CAC: Basketball bracket breakdown

Both Men’s and Women’s basketball enter CAC tournament as top seeds, face tough opponents at home

~Matthew Scherger, BreakingCNU Editor~

~Michael Innacelli, CNUTV Managing Editor & Sports Editor~

Women’s bracket

First Round:

Tuesday, Feb. 19

#8 St. Mary’s (Md.) at #1 Christopher Newport, 6 p.m.

Game 2: #5 Frostburg State at #4 Mary Washington, 6 p.m.

Game 3: #7 Penn State Harrisburg at #2 Southern Virginia, 7 p.m.

Game 4: #6 York (Pa.) at #3 Salisbury, 6 p.m.

Semifinal Round:

Thursday, Feb. 21

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (at highest remaining seed).

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (at highest remaining seed).

Championship:

Saturday, Feb. 23

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 (at highest remaining seed).

The women’s bracket looks to be a tough competition for CNU.

Narrowly taking first place in the conference from Southern Virginia, the Captains will look to make it all the way to the final in this tough bracket.

Being the top seed CNU will play host to any competitors throughout the entire tournament.

Home field advantage is something this team will look to use as they start against the teams they face.





Men’s Bracket

First Round:

Tuesday, Feb. 19

#8 Southern Virginia at #1 Christopher Newport, 8 p.m.

#5 Frostburg State at #4 Salisbury, 8 p.m.

#7 St. Mary’s (Md.) at #2 York (Pa.), 7 p.m.

#6 Penn State Harrisburg at #3 Mary Washington, 8 p.m.

Semifinal Round:

Thursday, Feb. 21

Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (at highest remaining seed).

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (at highest remaining seed).

Championship:

Saturday, Feb. 23

Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 (at highest remaining seed).

As with the women’s side of the bracket the men have some tough opponents to deal with.

Tying in conference record with York (Pa.) the Captains find themselves fortunate to be the main hosts.

Due to having a better overall record the Captains will host every game including a potential final against York (Pa.).

As of writing, no games have been played, and both teams will look to get a strong first win.