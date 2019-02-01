Juicing Life Bar shakes up City Center

The Newport News health food scene has a new main squeeze

~Anna Dorl, Lifestyle Editor~

If you’re looking for somewhere to go for a post-workout treat, a place to meet with friends for a quick and healthy breakfast or if you need something quick on the way to your office in City Center, Juicing Life Bar is the perfect choice.

The establishment just opened in City Center about two months ago and has been blessing the Newport News community with a huge selection of flavorful and fruity drinks as well as other menu items ever since.

Juicing Life Bar offers all kinds of healthy choices, including fresh cold-pressed juice blends, smoothies, smoothie bowls, “liquid meals” that are full of protein, pre- and post-workout shakes, alkaline water and wellness shots.

Some of their most popular flavors include the Tropical Passion, and the Dr. Green juice.

I ordered the Tropical Passion smoothie, which blended the flavors of strawberry, orange, mango and pineapple together into a pretty orange-pink color. It was smooth, tangy and sweet without being too sugary, and I didn’t taste any added sugar.

The smoothies are blended on the counter right in front of you, so you can see the care that the workers put into making what you ordered.

Before they poured my drink out into a cup, they gave me a little sample of it so I could be sure it tasted good (spoiler alert: it was absolutely incredible).

The Tropical Passion was my breakfast that morning and it kept me feeling pretty full until lunchtime.

Juicing Life isn’t your average smoothie joint where hidden added sugars often jack up the calorie count in what is supposed to be a healthy drink.

Health is the number one priority there and all of their ingredients are extremely fresh. You can taste the difference in everything that they offer.

Located in City Center between Aromas Coffeehouse and Salad Creations, Juicing Life is in perfect proximity to office buildings, restaurants, hotels and other businesses such as hair salons and a movie theater. Juicing Life Bar will definitely receive a lot of different customers and will surge in popularity even more as time goes on.

The inside of the place has a vibe almost as vibrant as its drinks. The floor and tables are dark wood, which contrast with the red walls make the place bright and striking. A chalkboard wall behind the front counter where all the juices and other products available are written in different vibrant colors, so it’s easy to read all of the different options.

Across from the front counter is a colorful accent wall where customers are encouraged to take pictures with their drinks and post them on social media to spread the word and drum up business.

I went early in the morning and they were not busy at all, which created a calm and relaxed environment.

Juicing Life also offers punch cards that promise patrons a free drink after five purchases and I’m sure I’ll be reaching this milestone soon.

I’m so excited to go back and try their acai bowl because I don’t know of any places in Newport News that make them fresh to order.

Juicing Life Bar is a welcome addition to the community and I know that I for one will be definitely be coming back for more. ν

Juicing Life Bar is located at 706 Town Center Drive Suite 102.

They are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

