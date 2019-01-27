Career Horoscopes: January 23-30

What’s in your future this week?

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

You could be in a nerve-wracking period. Impatience and overwork could agonize your nerves. Nurture yourself and have some harmony. A nice bath or short break to accumulate motivation will help more than you understand. Be happy!

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Do not let your health suffer via impatience. It can cause hypertension or major migraines. If you get wildly wrapped up, go for a massage or a bath with aromatherapy. Daily attempts could calm you down.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Protect yourself from contamination. Ensure that high pressure is not debilitating your immune system. Find a way to feel more settled and amassed. Taking the correct supplements for your system will likewise help you remain healthy.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You can either travel through life in a quiet, tranquil state, which is ideal for your body, or you can succumb to the energies that may leave you burned out. This period may not be straightforward, but challenges don’t need to be reflected in your health. Fight the temptation to ascend to the trap if others push you.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22)

You may be more sensitive than before, so be alert. Keep your own limits unscathed or you may find that others aggravate you, even accidentally. Avoid contamination and keep a resilient immune system.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

You want to look you best. A solid shine is a standout amongst the most captivating things about a body. You realize that. You’re anxious to drop any weight and accomplish a magnificent appearance. It helps the push to get your diet right. despite all the trouble, it’ll be worth it.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

Remain grounded. It takes care of your body. Exercise, get enough rest and eat well. These exercises will help keep your nervous system working admirably. You won’t freeze if things don’t go perfectly – perfection is rare. There could be a couple of difficulties, however you can manage.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

You’re feeling extra confident and hopeful, and your health reflects this. An upbeat standpoint is enough to remedy any number of minor ailments. Keep caring for your feet and lower legs. This is the scenario for short errands. Watch those uneven surfaces and stay alert.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

As within, so without. This truism applies to your health. Nothing is accidental, particularly getting ill. Vulnerability around one issue could breed contamination. A difference in context may be the difference between staying healthy or crawling into bed. Have confidence in your inner power and peace. Take care of yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

If you have a responsibilities in which you have to stay alert, do them right off the bat this week. The weekend could be disappointing, and you don’t often deal with such things. You could be edgy to the point that you’re an accident waiting to happen. It’s an ideal opportunity to settle down and unwind.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

You’re raring to go and feeling essential, but certain burdens could carry headaches alongside nerves. Don’t fight it. Stay calm and let everything wash over you. You’ll feel more than ready to cope. It’s an ideal opportunity to ponder your way of life. Is it healthy or not? You can change it.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20)

Take care of issues that could take an emotional and physical toll on you. Understand the pressure so it won’t affect you. Let the cosmos give you a new beginning. Get energetic and prioritize your health. It will give you the strength and vitality to manage any issue.

~Jaron Overton, Staff Writer~



