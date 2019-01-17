‘Shape your future. Change the world.’

CNU and PLP students can apply to be one of 50 Virginia representatives at the Global Pathfinder Summit

MATTHEW SCHERGER

MATTHEW.SCHERGER.16@CNU.EDU

Want to be one of a select number of millenials to represent Virginia during the Global Pathfinder Summit (GPS), held in nearby Charlottesville, VA, May 20-24, 2019?

American Evolution is looking for 50 Virginians over the age of 21 to attend the conference, and CNU students, PLP students in particular, are uniquely positioned to take advantage of this opportunity.

The GPS will look to bring together young and emerging leaders from all over the world to discuss global issues and how to affect positive and lasting change in local communities.

Attendees will join leaders from all over Virginia, the United States and the world for workshops, community service events, panel discussions and networking opportunities. State delegates, company President and CEOs, and international leaders will all be in attendance.

Keynote speakers include Wael Ghonim, who was nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for his role in the Egyptian revolution in 2011, Brennan Gould, the President and CEO of The Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, and Pia Mancini, a co-founder of OpenCollective.

Lindsey Horner, the Education and Program Specialist for American Evolution and 2007 CNU alumnae, thinks CNU students and alumni will shine at this conference.

“CNU is at the forefront of leadership programs,” Horner said, emphasizing the importance of service and leadership in local communities.

“We’re prioritizing applications with a proven record of leadership and who are passionate about their community.”

The GPS is focused on leadership at a community level as a strategy for solving global issues and concerns.

Part of the GPS will include a service project in the Charlottesville area as well as opportunities to enjoy the surrounding area with fellow attendees.

The conference dates are expecially convenient for CNU students as they fall after the Spring Semester. It’s perfect timing for Juniors or even Seniors who have just graduated.

“If you don’t know what that next step is, it’s a great resume builder, something you can put on there as you’re leaving [college] and start applying for jobs,” Horner said.

The goal of the GPS is to expose and network younger leaders together and focus on modern issues that affect communities all over the world.

Since it is tailored for leaders who are just beginning to find their leadership voice in their careers and communities.

“Our tagline is ‘Shape the future,” Horner said. “Change the world’ but I’ve been telling people ‘Shape your future. Change the world.’ It’s that twofold where we’re looking entirely at what you can do to prepare for your next steps and your career but we’re also looking at how we can change the world together as a global community.”

AdditionalInformation forInterested Applicants

CNU students interested in applying will need a passport photo, copy of their resume or CV and links to all relevant social media platforms.

As a part of the application process they will answer a few short essay questions and will be responsible to committing to attending the conference and for paying the $500 conference fee if they are selected to attend.Applications can be found at: https://gps2019.typeform.com/to/fqDO4u

The deadline to apply is Jan. 31, 2018. Must be 21-35 years of age to apply.



