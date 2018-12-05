Crafting a community

Early admission to be offered to up to 75 NNPS students in Community Captains program



In a newly-announced partnership with Newport News Public Schools (NNPS), CNU is granting up to 75 qualified Newport News Public school sophomores early admission.

This announcement came on Dec. 28, 2018 at a ceremony at Warwick High School in Newport News. CNU students, members of the community, President Paul Trible and NNPS Superintendent Dr. George Parker III attended.

Aside from early admission, the program, called Community Captains, will feature several other components, including opportunities for on-campus learning at CNU.

Other opportunities include receiving mentorship from current CNU students and having the option to take a statistics course at CNU for free.

Other University programs like financial aid, work-study and off-campus living will be available.

“This program offers myriad advantages to our students, including ongoing mentorship by CNU volunteers, additional college and career advisement, and the ability to experience a class at CNU as a high school senior,” Parker said.

Dr. David Doughty, the Provost, explained the benefits to CNU students, “The mentors get the reward of helping Newport News students make the transition successfully from the beginning of their junior year in high school to their freshman year in college,” he said. “With their local knowledge and life experiences, the Newport News students will diversify and enrich our campus and all of us will benefit from that.”

“We are committed to doing everything in our power to help these students learn and grow while we deepen the bond between our university and the city that we call home,” Trible said.

The program is eligible to first-generation NNPS students or those on free or reduced lunch programs that have a high school GPA of 3.4 or a PSAT score of at least 1150. The first Community Captains will be selected next spring. If they maintain their GPA, these students will enroll in 2021, and will be expected to graduate by 2025.

In order to assist in the funding of the program, CNU is also launching a “Create a Community Captain” campaign. The campaign will be accepting donations from local residents, alumni and regional business and organizations.

“We are eager to welcome these well-qualified Community Captains to Christopher Newport University,” Trible said.



—

MORGAN BARCLAY

MORGAN.BARCLAY.15@CNU.EDU